PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Fin is the Fievet family’s German Shepherd, whose responsibility in life is as big as he is.

“He is really big. He’s about 135 pounds. His paws are about as big as my hands,” said David Fievet.

Fievet says Fin has a special bond with everyone in the family. However, no one is more dependent on Fin than Fievet’s 23-year-old son, Turner, who has special needs.

“Turner just loves this dog. He’s been with him for two and a half years. Fin never leaves his side,” said Fievet.

But over the past five days, Fin has gone missing.

Fin was on a walk with the family at the Rocky River Reservation when he heard something in the woods and took off. The Fievet family has been looking for Fin ever since.

“I haven’t slept. I have gone looking every chance I can get. This dog just means everything to us,” said Fievet.

Desperate for any help they can get, Fievet said they are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who helps find Fin. Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.

“Please, if you see him, contact me day and night. 24/7. I’ll go wherever you spotted him, send me a picture,” said Fievet.