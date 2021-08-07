German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics has been suspended after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition.
TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy. The horse had refused to jump the fences in the show jumping round.
That cost German athlete Annika Schleu a chance of winning the gold medal.
A statement from the UIPM Executive Board states:
“The EB reviewed video footage that showed Ms Raisner appearing to strike the horse Saint Boy, ridden by Annika Schleu (GER), with her fist during the Riding discipline of the Women’s Modern Pentathlon competition.
Her actions were deemed to be in violation of the UIPM Competition Rules, which are applied to all recognised Modern Pentathlon competitions including the Olympic Games.
The EB decision was made today at the Tokyo Stadium before the resumption of the Men’s Modern Pentathlon competition.”
Raisner’s suspension only applies for the rest of the Tokyo Olympics. The Games end Sunday.