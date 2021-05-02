Gerber now searching for adorable 2021 ‘spokesbaby’

(WJW) — Is your baby the cutest ever? Of course they are.

Luckily for you, the Gerber company is now holding a photo search for its next “spokesbaby.” Any child between the ages of zero and 48 months is eligible.

Judges are reportedly on the hunt for babies that “have an infectious giggle and shining personality, as well as the ability to melt hearts with cuteness.”

Parents can enter their baby into the contest online right here. Applications must be in by May 10.

The baby selected will not only win a cash prize and free products, but also be designated Chief Growing Officer of the company.

A sweetheart named Magnolia Earl, seen in the video at the top of the story, won last year’s spokesbaby position, beating out more than 327,000 other babies. She is the first adopted child chosen for the Gerber job.