Geraldo Rivera rules out run for Sen. Rob Portman’s seat

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Media personality and Northeast Ohio resident Geraldo Rivera will not run for Sen. Rob Portman‘s seat.

It was a quick turnaround for Rivera.

On Wednesday, he posted on Twitter he was, “Pondering running.” A day later, he said he would not seek public office.

After a 36-hour pondering whirlwind I’ve decided not to seek public office. Erica and I deeply appreciate the good wishes of those cheering the idea. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 11, 2021

Portman, a Republican from Ohio, announced in January he would not run for reelection. He’s held the office since 2011.

Two high-profile Republicans, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Rep. Jim Jordan, have also announced they will not run. Former state treasurer Josh Mandel entered the race.

On the Democratic side, Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio’s 13th Congressional District and former director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton have expressed interest in the open seat.