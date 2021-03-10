Geraldo Rivera ‘pondering running’ for Rob Portman’s Senate seat

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Geraldo Rivera says he is contemplating running for Senator Rob Portman’s seat in the U.S. Senate.

Rivera, 77, who currently lives in Northeast Ohio, made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday saying he was “pondering” running for the retiring senator’s seat.

Pondering running for retiring @senrobportman seat in United States Senate. #GoBuckeyes — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 10, 2021

Rivera is a journalist, well known for his work on FOX News, who now hosts “Geraldo in Cleveland” on WTAM. He is also an attorney, author, political commentator and former television host.

He is reportedly a member of the Republican Party and has expressed several political opinions, including those about former President Donald Trump, on social media.

Time for #DonaldTrump to stop making war on fellow Republicans. GOP needs a Big Tent to succeed in this hard cruel world. Shouldn't be our own worst enemies. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 9, 2021

Rivera’s tweet comes after Portman, 65, announced last month that he will not seek reelection to the U.S. Senate in 2022.

The Republican from Cincinnati cited the “increasingly polarized” political climate as part of the reason for him stepping aside.

Portman assumed the Senate seat held by Republican George Voinovich in 2011. Portman previously served in the House of Representatives from 1993 to 2005 and was director of the Office of Management and Budget under President George W. Bush from 2006 to ’07.

Among those running to fill the seat is Josh Mandel. Dr. Amy Acton is also reportedly considering a Senate run.

