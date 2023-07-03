(WJW) – Veteran broadcaster Geraldo Rivera has bid farewell to Fox News Channel.

During his last appearance on the network on Friday, “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy called for a standing ovation in honor of Rivera’s iconic career that has spanned over 5 decades.

Geraldo posted a picture of the two behind the scenes.

His time at Fox News was also captured in a highlight reel, showcasing memorable moments, including interviews with notable figures like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Paul McCartney, Muhammad Ali, and Donald Trump.

“I am honored, I love Fox, I love the people at Fox, I always will,” Geraldo said.

“I’ll never let anyone separate us, but I am beyond grateful for this,” he said. “This is so deeply affecting, I love you for it. Thank you.”

Rivera joined the network in 2001 as a war correspondent and later became the co-host of “The Five.”

“You have been one of the greatest broadcasters of all time,” Sean Hannity said in his goodbye. “You and I will forever be friends, and brothers. I love you.”

“I was treated as a family member here,” Rivera said. “We became family.”

“Thank you everyone on or behind the camera. Your thoughtful, caring actions moved me deeply,” he wrote on Twitter.

