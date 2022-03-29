CLEVELAND (WJW) — Geraldo Rivera announced he’s ending his news radio show “Geraldo in Cleveland” that airs on WTAM.

He announced on Tuesday morning that Friday, April 1, will be his last broadcast of the show that’s aired for 4 years.

He said it’s been a wild and wonderful journey.

“Particularly when I was friends with the 45th president of the United States and could bring you exclusives right from the White House,” Rivera said. “That friendship fell apart when the president refused to recognize the results of the 2020 election.

He said that along with many others, “we decided we could no longer support Donald Trump.”

He noticed many listeners of his show and his collegues saw him in a different light when he and Trump parted ways but sees this as an opportunity to shift his career.

“FOX, to its credit, rolled with the punches and they actually enhanced my status there and I’m very delighted to be a co-host of The Five,” he said. “The very important and highly-rated program that FOX News has at 5 o’clock.”

The almost 79-year-old says it has been a physical and psychological burden to fly back and forth from Cleveland to the studio in New York each week.

WTAM’s program director Ray Davis says Rivera is a once-in-a-lifetime broadcaster, adding a comparison of his career as a journalist to the likes of Barbara Walters.

“We will always consider Geraldo to be a treasured member of the WTAM family and we are honored to have had a front row seat to his career,” Davis said.

Rivera added a final thought to Cleveland fans that he’ll always root for the Browns, Cavaliers and Guardians – although he admits it’s difficult for him to make that change from calling them the Indians.