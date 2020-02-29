GAINESVILLE, Ga. (WJW) — Two Georgia Power lineman are being credited for rescuing three puppies who were tossed in a dumpster like trash.

According to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, the poor pups were found in the freezing rain covered in filth, malnourished and extremely scared.

“These puppies have gone through enough terror in their short lives,” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

Thankfully they’re now getting the care they need.

“A heartfelt thank you to the Georgia Power linemen for saving these little souls. If it wasn’t for YOU, these puppies would’ve never had a chance!”

Click here if you’d like to make a donation to the shelter.