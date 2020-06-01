George Floyd’s children denounce violence following protests across the country

BRYAN, Texas — Tensions rose across the country as protesters decried police brutality following George Floyd’s death last week, but some are calling for peaceful demonstrations, including some of Floyd’s children.

Hundreds of people were at a Black Lives Matter demonstration Sunday in Bryan, Texas, including Quincy Mason Floyd, one of George Floyd’s sons.

“I’m really excited about all this,” Floyd said. “Everyone is coming out and showing him love. I love this. My heart is really touched by all this.”

Floyd and his sister, Connie Mason, moved from Houston to Bryan with their mother more than 15 years ago. Floyd said he was a young child, about 4 or 5 years old, when he last saw his father. It wasn’t until after Memorial Day when news of George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis made it to his son.

“I didn’t recognize who it was until Mom called and told me,” he said. “She said, ‘Do you know who that guy was?’ I said no. she said, ‘That’s your father.'”

Los Angeles Police Department commander Cory Palka stands among several destroyed police cars as one burns during a protest over the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Demonstrators start a fire near the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Police detain a protester at a rally Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Las Vegas, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Locher)







MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 31: Demonstrators participate in a protest against the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Protests continue to be held in cities throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – A protester reacts standing in front of a burning building set on fire during a demonstration in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 29, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Violent protests erupted across the United States late on May 29 over the death of a handcuffed black man in police custody, with murder charges laid against the arresting Minneapolis officer failing to quell seething anger. (Photo by Chandan KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)





Protesters assemble outside Ohio statehouse for 4th consecutive day (WJW/WCMH)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 26: Protesters demonstrate against the death of George Floyd outside the 3rd Precinct Police Precinct on May 26, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 27: A fire burns inside of an Auto Zone store near the Third Police Precinct on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Businesses near the Third Police Precinct were looted and damaged today as the area has become the site of an ongoing protest after the police killing of George Floyd. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Floyd said people in Bryan have been surprised to learn about the local connection to this international story. He said some people at first questioned it.

“They kept asking, ‘Do you have any proof?’ and I said ‘Yeah, look at my face and look at his face,'” he said. “You can tell.”

Both Floyd and his sister praised local protesters for hosting peaceful demonstrations and denounced the violence that has unfolded in other cities.

“The violence is not the right way to do it,” Mason said. “Now, this is beautiful, but the violence, it won’t solve nothing.”

“Tearing up things, it’s not going to solve anything,” Floyd said. “My dad is in peace and we have to be the ones to deal with all this stress. It’s going to be tough to get over this day by day.”

The two plan to be in Houston on Monday to visit with other members of the extended family and hope to have news to share soon about funeral arrangements for Floyd, who will be buried in the Houston area.

