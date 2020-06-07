1  of  5
George Floyd’s brother to testify before Congress on police accountability

(CNN) — George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, will testify before Congress on Wednesday during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on “Policing Practices and Law Enforcement Accountability,” a source familiar tells CNN.

The source said it had not yet been determined whether Floyd would testify in person or virtually. House Judiciary Committee Democrats invited Floyd to speak, this person said.

CNN has reached out to the Committee for details.

ABC News first reported that Floyd would be appearing before Congress.

Floyd said last week he spoke with both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, saying his talk with Trump was “brief” while Biden was talking to him “constantly.”

“He didn’t give me an opportunity to even speak,” Floyd said of his conversation with the President.

Read more on George Floyd, here.

