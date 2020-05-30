George Floyd protest planned for downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The “I Can’t Breathe” Justice for George Floyd protest, organized by Black Lives Matter Cleveland, begins at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Free Stamp on Lakeside Avenue.

Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking demonstrations across the country.

“People have a right to be angry, people have a right to be upset,” said Mayor Frank Jackson on Friday.

“We are here to protect their rights in terms of demonstrating and protesting. At the same time, we are here to protect the public. Violence and destruction of property will not be tolerated,” Jackson said.

There are also protests on Saturday in Columbus and Akron.

