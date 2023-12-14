[In the player above, former Browns running back Greg Pruitt talks about Joe Flacco joining the team.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8’s One Tank Trips traveling man David Moss, affectionately known as the Mossman, recently interviewed superstar George Clooney about directing a new movie, but their talk quickly turned to the Cleveland Browns.

Moss talked with the Academy Award-winning actor about being the director of “The Boys in the Boat,” based on a true story about a college rowing team that inspires America.

But Clooney, who is a Cincinnati native and Bengals fan, quickly changed the topic on Moss to some light-hearted teasing about the Browns.

Clooney described how it took time for the young actors playing the role of the rowers to find their footing as a team when Clooney offered: “It’s kind of like Cleveland winning today in football.”

Clooney’s good-natured ribbing continued when he referenced that the Browns’ current quarterback Joe Flacco had played for one of the Browns’ divisional rivals, saying to an already laughing Mossman: “Joe Flacco — isn’t there some element of shame that you have a Ravens quarterback? Isn’t there any shame?”

Moss, laughing, replied, “You’re tearing me apart.”

Clooney then sincerely complimented the Browns.

“You have a great defense. Boy, what a team,” he told Moss.

Moss took it easy on Clooney and didn’t remind him the Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals 24-3 in the season opener in Cleveland.

Cleveland travels to Cincinnati for the season finale on Jan. 7.

“Boys in the Boat” premieres Dec. 25.