Genuine and the real deal: Tim Taylor remembers friend and coworker Dick Goddard

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Longtime FOX 8 news anchor Tim Taylor reflected on the life and legacy of his friend and colleague Dick Goddard.

Goddard, who retired in November 2016, passed away on Tuesday. The meteorologist and animal advocate was 89 years old.

“He was absolutely genuine. The real deal. There wasn’t a phony bone in his body. He was a force of nature. He could not be controlled by management,” Taylor said with a laugh.

Goddard prioritized people and pets that others would look right past, Taylor said.

“He was just the most wonderful person. I take great comfort in knowing that Dick was certainly greeted at the rainbow bridge by his beloved four foots.”

Goddard was naturally hilarious with proclivity for mischief. That included the time he sang “You Gotta Have Heart” from the musical “Damn Yankees” to actress Shirley MacLaine at Dennis Kucinich’s wedding. He even crawled on the floor at the reception to pet the Oscar-winner’s dog.

“He got me in more trouble than anyone else. He reveled in chaos. He delighted in it,” Taylor said. “I will forever remember those times and I will miss forever, until we meet again.”

