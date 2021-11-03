Geneva school teachers go on strike over distance learning

GENEVA, Ohio (WJW) – Teachers with Geneva Area City Schools are on the picket line Wednesday after a last-minute effort to ratify a single issue in their contract failed.

The issue at hand is all about distance learning, with union members not wanting to do both in-person and virtual learning in their classrooms.

In a written statement to FOX 8, the district said it had worked with union membership on an agreement, but that the union did not accept the final agreement Monday in a vote.

David Yost, a teacher at Geneva High School, said Wednesday that teachers did not want to go on strike but that they felt forced into the situation.

“We’re on strike because we’re all about quality education … it’s never really been about money for us,” Yost said while picketing. “In this district, it would be the only district in the county where the superintendent would like us to do simultaneous instruction both online and in person … It’s really difficult to do.”

Yost pointed out there are other options for students who do want to do online learning, including afterschool learning and an online program through the county.

“Pick one of those solutions and we’ll come back to work,” he said.