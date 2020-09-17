Geneva police look for person who tossed kittens from car

GENEVA, Ohio (WJW)– The Geneva Police Department is asking for information after two kittens were thrown from a vehicle.

It happened Thursday morning in the area of state Route 534 and state Route 20.

(Photo courtesy: city of Geneva)

A good Samaritan reported seeing a female in a silver Hyundai Sonata toss the kittens. The animals hid near some businesses until they were retrieved by an officer and taken to the police station.

Anyone with information should call Geneva police at 440-466-1111.

