Geneva nursing home residents ask for candy, receive sweet response from public

Photo via Sanctuary of Geneva/Facebook

GENEVA, Ohio (WJW) — What began as a call for candy has become a community-wide movement.

As families cannot connect with nursing home residents in person during the coronavirus shutdown, the Sanctuary of Geneva nursing home has been posting photos of the residents on its Facebook page.

When one resident asked for candy, the idea for residents to hold up signs with their favorite treats was born. The nursing home posted these requests last week expecting only a few responses. Instead, the post went viral.

Donated candy came from all over the state and even as far away as Europe. The residents received so much of the sweet stuff they decided to share the bounty with nearby nursing homes and healthcare workers.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including Cleveland’s own helping Cleveland’s own, head here.

“To everyone who has sent candy, we cannot thank you enough,” Sanctuary of Geneva said in a Facebook post. “We are going to be able to share with other long term care communities, first responders, and hospitals in our area. It’s all because all of you responded with such love and joy.”

