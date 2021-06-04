Geneva Grape Jamboree won’t return until 2022

Editor’s Note: The video above is coverage of the 51st Jamboree.

GENEVA, Ohio (WJW) – The Grape Jamboree won’t be held in 2021 due to COVID-19.

The Geneva Grape Jamboree Committee voted to postpone the 57th event until September 24 and 25 of 2022.

In a letter posted to the committee’s Facebook page, the board wrote that even though the health guidelines were lifted in the state, “…out of the public eye, the state handed down guidelines that would be nearly impossible for our festival to comply with.”

They went on to say that the Jamboree was canceled this year “in the best interest of safety.”

The letter says the board consulted “many times” with city, county, state officials, and sponsors.

According to their website, the Jamboree is a celebration of the grape harvest, which includes grape pies and treats and grape stomping.

Last year’s event was canceled due to coronavirus as well.