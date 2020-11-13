Geneva Area City Schools closed Friday due to staff shortages, all weekend activities canceled

GENEVA, Ohio (WJW) — Geneva Area City Schools are closed today — Friday, Nov. 13 — due to staff shortages.
The school district posted on its website that not all of the illnesses are related to COVID-19; some are other illnesses, family illnesses or personal days.
The district said there will be no transportation to Atech or St. John with a shuttle bus. There will also be no breakfast or lunches distributed today.
All activities for Geneva Schools are canceled for the weekend.
The normal schedule will resume on Monday, Nov. 16.
