Genesis is bringing ‘The Last Domino?’ tour to Cleveland

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Genesis announces North America Tour; stop in Cleveland 4/29/21- ( Courtesy Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

CLEVELAND (WJW) For the first time in 14 years, Genesis will be touring North America playing in major cities across the country and Canada starting in the fall.

Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford, will stop in Cleveland as part of their ‘The Last Domino?’ tour, playing for fans at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Tickets to see Genesis at the November 30 concert will be available through a presale on Wednesday, May 5. In order to purchase tickets early, fans need to use the Verified Fan program and register for access between now and Sunday, May 2 at 11:59 p.m.

Tickets for the general public will be available starting May 7, at 12 p.m.

Get the complete list of COVID-19 safety protocols at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral