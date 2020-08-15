Generous viewers help raise more than $10,000 for this year’s FOX 8 Stuff the Bus

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thanks to the generosity of our amazing FOX 8 viewers, we were able to raise more than $10,000 for “Stuff the Bus.”

Normally our front lot is lined up with cars dropping off school supplies, but we had to do things a little differently this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of dropping off pens, pencils, paper, notebooks and other supplies at the FOX 8 studios, people were able to stuff the bus right from their cellphone.

All donations will go to the Cleveland Kids in Need Resource Center to help students as they begin this school year in a non-traditional way.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: