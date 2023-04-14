(WJW) — Rock group KISS member Gene Simmons thanked his fans for the “good wishes” after he became dehydrated and had to sit down during a performance.

The 73-year-old was performing in Brazil when he became weak and announced that he had to take a breather in the middle of the concert, Fox News reports.

Gene Simmons updated his fans on Twitter Thursday saying, “Hey everybody, thanks for the good wishes. I’m fine. Yesterday at Manaus Stadium in Brazil, experienced weakness because of dehydration.”

Simmons said the band stopped for about five minutes while he drank some water. “Then all was well. Nothing serious. Tomorrow, Bogota Stadium. See you there!” he continued in the tweet.

Simmons later tweeted a message to his fans, reassuring them then he is fine and ready to keep performing.

“Ok, kids. Not a big deal. Thanks for your kind wishes,” Simmons said. “Last night we played Amazon Jungle Stadium/Brazil. Humidity and temperature were sky-high. I was dehydrated and was forced to sit for a song. We got back on stage in 5 minutes & finished the show. ”

KISS’s last performance is scheduled for December 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York.