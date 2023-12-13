(WJW) – Breakthrough treatments for sickle cell disease have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

On Dec. 8, the FDA approved Casgevy and Lyfgenia. They’re the first cell-based gene therapies for the treatment of sickle cell patients 12 and older.

Casgevy is also the first FDA-approved treatment to use a novel genome editing technology.

Sickle cell affects about 100,000 people in the U.S. Sickle cell disease is a group of inherited blood disorders.

It causes red blood cells to develop a crescent or ‘sickle’ shape, which limits the delivery of oxygen to the body.

“Sickle cell disease is a rare, debilitating and life-threatening blood disorder with significant unmet need, and we are excited to advance the field, especially for individuals whose lives have been severely disrupted by the disease by approving two cell-based gene therapies today,” said Nicole Verdun, M.D., director of the Office of Therapeutic Products within the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “Gene therapy holds the promise of delivering more targeted and effective treatments, especially for individuals with rare diseases where the current treatment options are limited.”

Casgevy is the first FDA-approved therapy utilizing CRISPR/Cas9, a type of genome editing technology. Patients’ hematopoietic (blood) stem cells are modified by genome editing using CRISPR/Cas9 technology.

CRISPR/Cas9 can be directed to cut DNA in targeted areas, enabling the ability to accurately edit (remove, add, or replace) DNA where it was cut.

The modified blood stem cells are transplanted back into the patient where they engraft (attach and multiply) within the bone marrow and increase the production of fetal hemoglobin (HbF), a type of hemoglobin that facilitates oxygen delivery.

With Lyfgenia, the patient’s blood stem cells are genetically modified to produce a gene-therapy derived hemoglobin that functions similarly to hemoglobin A, which is the normal adult hemoglobin produced in persons not affected by sickle cell disease. These modified stem cells are then delivered to the patient.

Both products are made from the patients’ own blood stem cells, which are modified and are given back as a one-time, single-dose infusion as part of a blood stem cell transplant.

“These approvals represent an important medical advance with the use of innovative cell-based gene therapies to target potentially devastating diseases and improve public health,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.