Gender reveal caused one of California’s massive wildfires

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, California (CNN) – As multiple wildfires burn in California, one of the fires was started during a gender-reveal party, officials said.

A “smoke generating pyrotechnic device” used at the party caused the El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino County, Cal Fire said in a press release.

The fire started Saturday at 10:23 a.m. at the El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa and spread from the park north on to Yucaipa Ridge, according to the release.

TOPSHOT – Little League players warm-up before a game as a brush fire is ablaze in back at a field next to the Sycuan Casino on the Sycuan Indian reservation during the Valley Fire, near Dehesa, in San Diego, California on September 6, 2020. – The Valley Fire in the Japatul Valley burned 4,000 acres overnight with no containment and 10 structures destroyed, Cal Fire San Diego said. (Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER / AFP) (Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

It has since grown to 7,050 acres as of early Monday morning, the Cal Fire incident website shows.

Evacuations have been ordered for the communities of Oak Glen, Yucaipa Ridge, Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls. An evacuation warning is in effect for the Yucaipa bench area and Yucaipa Community Center is being used as a temporary evacuation facility, according to Cal Fire.

More than 500 personnel have been deployed to the fire, along with 60 engines and four helicopters, according to the website.

Overnight weather is expected to remain hot and dry with a relative humidity of 20%, San Bernardino National Forest said in it’s evening update on the fire. Winds will also continue at three to five miles per hour with gust up to 10 miles per hour, resulting in “active fire behavior throughout the night.”

No charges have been announced in the blaze.