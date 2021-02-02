Geiger’s permanently closing downtown location due to pandemic hardships

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland clothing and snowsports equipment store Geiger’s is permanently closing its downtown location as a result of hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Geiger’s has decided to close its downtown store, open since 2015, permanently. The Coronavirus pandemic has disrupted business in the company’s traffic and revenue so that remaining open is not an option. (Courtesy: Geiger’s)

Geiger’s downtown store, located at 1020 Euclid Avenue, has been closed since June 2020. Officials announced Tuesday that it will not re-open.

“The COVID pandemic has caused a decline for retailers everywhere,” Chas Geiger said in a press release, “and we’re no exception. The closing of downtown offices, lack of sporting and other large-crowd events, the shuttering of Playhouse Square, restaurant downturn and severely reduced hotel occupancy have left us with minimal foot traffic, something essential to a retailer of our size.”

The downtown store opened in 2015. The Geiger family says they thoroughly enjoyed the vibrancy of downtown activity and “would certainly consider returning if conditions were right.”

Geiger’s has been serving Northeast Ohio since 1932. The retailer currently has stores in Lakewood and Chagrin Falls. The Geiger family encourages customers impacted by the closing to utilize their other locations.

“We are grateful to our loyal Downtown Cleveland customers and hope they will continue to shop with us on-line at shopgeigers.com and at our suburban locations,” said executive vice president Gordon Geiger.