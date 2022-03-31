(WARNING: Some details of the case are graphic.)

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) – The trial began on Thursday for a mother charged with murder in the death of her newborn found in Geauga County in 1993.

The baby was known as “Geauga’s Child.” The community raised money for a funeral, headstone and burial.

Gail Eastwood-Ritchey

Gail Eastwood Ritchey was arrested in the cold case in 2019. Investigators arrested the Euclid mother after they say DNA linked Ritchey to the child.

The baby was found dead in the woods on March 25, 1993. He was mauled by animals.

The first person to take the stand was Shirley Jenkins, who was delivering newspapers when she found the dead infant.

“We were driving down the road and it looked like a baby doll on the side of the road,” Jenkins said. “I saw the blood running down his nose… He was in bad shape.”

Jenkins said she ran to a nearby house to call police.

The medical examiner said they believed the baby was born alive, but could not determine his cause of death.

Investigators said Ritchey admitted she put the child in a trash bag and dumped him in the woods.

Jury selection began Monday in the case. Her criminal trial had initially been postponed because of COVID-19.

Ritchey’s Euclid neighbors described her as a church-going woman who was active in the Boy Scouts and PTA.

Ritchey has three adult children and was married to the newborn’s father at the time of her arrest.

Investigators said she has not taken ownership of the baby, so he will remain buried in Thompson Cemetery as Geauga’s Child.