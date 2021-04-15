Geauga sheriff’s K9 partner dies hours after his passing

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The bond between a K9 officer and their partner may not be fully understood by many, but we’re getting an understanding of that connection in Geauga County.

Geauga County announced Wednesday that former Sheriff Dan McClelland died.

FOX 8 learned that hours after his passing, his beloved K9 partner Midge also passed.

She was 16 years old.

“Sheriff McClelland served the residents of Geauga County for 44 years with the last 13 years proudly serving as your sheriff,” the department stated in the Facebook post announcing his passing.

Burton Village Police wrote, “The world is a better place because we had the pleasure of knowing you,” in a Facebook tribute.

Sheriff McClelland and Midge retired in 2016.

Midge was certified by the Guinness World Records as the smallest police dog in 2007.

She was a narcotics officer with the department.

Funeral details have yet to be announced.