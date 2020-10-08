Geauga Park District now taking reservations for new ‘Tree House’ camp site

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Geauga Park District is now taking reservations for Big Creek Park’s new “Tree House” camp site.

The tree house features a built in bunk bed which can hold four people, along with a picnic style table. There’s also a large deck overlooking the woods.

Courtesy of Geauga Park District Facebook page

Courtesy of Geauga Park District Facebook page

Courtesy of Geauga Park District Facebook page

Courtesy of Geauga Park District Facebook page

Courtesy of Geauga Park District Facebook page

Courtesy of Geauga Park District Facebook page

It costs $25 a night for Geauga County residents and $50 for out-of-county residents. A $25 security deposit is also required to take the key.

Reservations can be made by calling 440-286-9516 daily between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or in-person during business hours at the West Woods Nature Center or Big Creek Park.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: