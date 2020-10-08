Geauga Park District now taking reservations for new ‘Tree House’ camp site

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Geauga Park District is now taking reservations for Big Creek Park’s new “Tree House” camp site.

The tree house features a built in bunk bed which can hold four people, along with a picnic style table. There’s also a large deck overlooking the woods.

It costs $25 a night for Geauga County residents and $50 for out-of-county residents. A $25 security deposit is also required to take the key.

Reservations can be made by calling 440-286-9516 daily between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or in-person during business hours at the West Woods Nature Center or Big Creek Park.

