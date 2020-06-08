Geauga food pantry needs donations

1  of  6
News

by: Talia Naquin

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is helping to collect donations for the Aging Senior Food Pantry.

According to a Facebook post, the pantry is running low on nonperishable items.

There is a cruiser parked outside the sheriff’s office on Merritt Dr in Chardon where you can drop off donations.

Their goal is to fill up the cruiser in donations.

They’re collecting through June 18.

Here’s what they need:

Canned Vegetables
Chicken & Veg. Soups
Apple Juice
Canned Fruit
Chicken & Rice Soups
Hormel ready dinners
Jelly
Vegetable Soups
Rice
Applesauce
Tomato Soups
Crackers
Boxed Cereal
Mac & Cheese

