Geauga food pantry needs donations

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is helping to collect donations for the Aging Senior Food Pantry.

According to a Facebook post, the pantry is running low on nonperishable items.

There is a cruiser parked outside the sheriff’s office on Merritt Dr in Chardon where you can drop off donations.

Their goal is to fill up the cruiser in donations.

They’re collecting through June 18.

Here’s what they need:

Canned Vegetables

Chicken & Veg. Soups

Apple Juice

Canned Fruit

Chicken & Rice Soups

Hormel ready dinners

Jelly

Vegetable Soups

Rice

Applesauce

Tomato Soups

Crackers

Boxed Cereal

Mac & Cheese