GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A 12-year-old girl has been reported missing from her home in Troy Township, according to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Department.

The girl’s name is Annika Goldean, according to Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand.

Annika was last seen by her aunt wearing a hoodie, he added.

If anyone has any information of where she is, please contact the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office at 440-286-1234.