Geauga County Sheriff’s Office finds missing 12-year-old

BURTON, Ohio (WJW)– The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office located a missing 12-year-old boy who has autism.

The boy was last seen around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in Burton Village.

Just before 11 p.m., the sheriff’s office said he was located and is doing OK. Authorities thanked the public for assistance.

