Geauga County law enforcement mourn passing of retired sheriff

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the passing of a retired sheriff.

Sheriff Dan McClelland was sworn in on April 26, 1976 as a deputy serving the residents of Geauga County for 40+ years. In 2003, he was sworn in as sheriff for 13 years until his retirement.

The Burton Village Police Department said in Facebook post: “Dan will always be remembered as a kind, compassionate man who always put others first, even the people arrested. He always treated people with the utmost respect whether he knew you or not.”

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that funeral service information will be announced when they receive it.