MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – A Geauga County community is mourning after a recent graduate from Cardinal High School was killed in a crash on I-480 Monday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on I-480 in Brooklyn.

According to the crash report, the driver was heading westbound on I-480, near the Tiedeman Road overpass, when he hit a guardrail. The vehicle then turned over and hit a tree on the east side of the creek between Tiedeman Road and the off-ramp.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Trent Mooney, died in the crash.

The Cardinal Local School District told FOX 8 that Mooney graduated from high school this past May.

“Today we heard the extremely sad news that early this morning Trent Mooney died in an automobile accident,” the district said in a Facebook post Monday. “I know we are all saddened by his death and send our condolences to his family and friends.”

The district offered grief counseling at the high school on Tuesday. According to the district, funeral arrangements would be announced when it becomes available.