Geauga County health commissioner fired over social media posts

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – After listening to dozens of upset residents, members of the Geauga County Board of Health voted Wednesday to fire Health Commissioner Tom Quade.

The meeting room was packed, and several attending voiced their concerns about posts Quade made on his personal social media account.

“We find it very unfortunate the post made to a personal social media page has insulted the public,” said Richard Piraino, a board member.

One of the posts residents were upset about was a political-type cartoon mocking people who are against mask mandates.

“I would just say that there is some real concern with Mr. Quade and his position,” one resident told the board.



Quade did issue an apology to his staff, board members and residents prior to being terminated.



“Although not against any agency rules or the law, my post did result in negative attention that might have otherwise been avoided,” Quade said during the meeting. “I appreciate the people that brought this to my attention and I will do better. This was a mistake I own.“

FOX 8 did reach out to Quade to discuss the matter and is waiting to hear back.

Quade did stress during the meeting that he and his staff worked hard to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

Many in the meeting, however, felt strongly that Quade needed to be removed from his position.

“It’s a very unfriendly environment. You go over there, everybody is masked,” one resident said. “They treat you like you are infected with the bubonic plague.”