Geauga County dispatcher helps staff at Chagrin Falls athletic club save man’s life

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– When Geauga County dispatcher Sara Newpher received a 911 call last Thursday about a man collapsing, she knew every single second was crucial.

“He is turning blue right now,” the caller at the Chagrin Valley Athletic Club told her.

So Newpher wasted no time and had an ambulance dispatched immediately. She also stayed on the phone with Bill Oler and Bob Rowe, a tennis pro at the club.

Rowe said 67-year-old Tim Allard was playing tennis when he collapsed.

Oler and Rowe stayed calm, called 911, got an automated external defibrillator and started life-saving techniques.

“Is someone doing the chest compressions?” Newpher can be heard asking during the 911 call. “OK. Just keep going, you guys are doing awesome. You guys are doing awesome. Keep going.”

A few minutes later, Allard started breathing again.

“The best feeling I ever had, it really was the best feeling,” Rowe told FOX 8. “The paramedics came, hooked up a device and I saw the heartbeat. I wanted to collapse I was so happy. “

Rowe credits the club’s owner, Jim Rosenberger, for having the AEDs nearby and making sure the staff is trained.

“We are blessed with a great staff and are so proud of our membership, our members are our friends,” Rosenberger said. “This is the second save we have had here in 18 months.”

Allard is home from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. He told Rowe he hopes to be back on the tennis court soon.

The Geauga County Sheriff said he is proud of all involved, including his dispatcher.

“They saved a life,” Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand. “They did great work. Having the AED, having good training in CPR. It all worked.”

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: