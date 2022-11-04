CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s almost time for just one of Fox 8’s yearly traditions: Operation Giving Tree. It’s a chance for us and all of our generous viewers to help children over the holidays.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, we are collecting new, unwrapped toys here at Fox 8, 5800 Dick Goddard Way.

Every donated gift will go to a child in county care — in Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit and Lake counties.

General toy donations include the following:

Balls

Dolls

Games

Stocking stuffers

Items for teens including electronics, gift cards and makeup

Join FOX 8 and the Northern Ohio Honda Dealers to help make this a memorable holiday season.