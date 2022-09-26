CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – If you’re looking for new gear to celebrate The Guardians being the AL Central Division Champions, the Progressive Field team shop opens Monday at 10 a.m.

FOX 8 found new shirts and hats already for sale online overnight.

Two designs said “The Central is ours” and “October rise” for the post-season. You can check out those designs and other Guardian merchandise, here.

Wild Card and Division Series tickets go on sale Thursday; 10 a.m. for cleguardians.com email subscribers and 2 p.m. to the general public.

