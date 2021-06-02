‘Mariah better watch out’: 10-year-old boy stuns AGT judges with cover of ‘All by Myself’

(WJW) — A 10-year-old boy wowed the judges of “America’s Got Talent” with his performance of a song well-known after being covered by Celine Dion.

Peter Rosalita sang “All By Myself” during the show’s 16th season premiere Tuesday night.

After his performance, he got a standing ovation from the judges.

Even Simon Cowell was stunned.

“That was an incredible audition,” he said. “There were parts during that audition which literally gave me goosebumps. You have an amazing voice, an amazing personality, an amazing energy. Everyone is going to fall in love with you after this audition.”

Judge Heidi Klum said: “I mean, Mariah better watch out.”

He got a ‘yes’ vote from all four judges.