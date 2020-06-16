Gatlinburg’s suspension bridge closed after guest does baseball slide, chips glass

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJW) — The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park’s SkyBridge was closed after a guest allegedly tried to do a baseball slide across the glass, chipping it.

The SkyBridge in Gatlinburg, Tenn., stretches 680 feet across a valley in the Great Smoky Mountains. It opened to the public in May 2019.

The bridge has glass-floor panels in the middle that allow you to see the ground 140 feet below. The bridge is part of Skylift Park, which features a chairlift that takes passengers up five hundred vertical feet from Gatlinburg to the top of Crockett Mountain.

In a Facebook post, the park said: “A guest opting to not comply with posted rules of “no running, jumping, or bouncing” on the bridge, attempted a baseball-style slide across the glass and upon impact, a metal object on the guest’s clothing chipped the glass, resulting in noticeable cracks in the protective top layer of one glass panel.”

The bridge was clsed following the incident, but is iexpected to resume normal operations Monday.

The post said: “The 680’ structure features three glass panels at its center, each measuring 5’ x 5’. The structural glass is three-ply with the upper layer serving solely to protect the additional layers and does not affect the structural integrity in any way. No injuries occurred and guests were not in any danger.”