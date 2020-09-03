Gatlinburg SkyLift Park opening new SkyTrail this fall

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJW) — The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park is opening a new ‘SkyTrail’ this fall.

According to the park’s website, the Gatlinburg SkyTrail will be a scenic walkway connecting both sides of the SkyBridge as it follows the countours and slope of Crockett Mountain.

The trail can be walked in either direction, with the east side constructed of a wooden boardwalk and the west side a paved pathway.

The trail will open to the publi this fall and will be expanded later in the season.

The SkyBridge in Gatlinburg, Tenn., stretches 680 feet across a valley in the Great Smoky Mountains. It opened to the public in May 2019.

