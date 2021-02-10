Gates Mills police search for burglars who broke into home, stole jewelry

GATES MILLS, Ohio (WJW) – Gates Mills police are asking for your help in solving a recent burglary.



Police say around 7:45 on January 30, a home located on a private road near the intersection of Cedar and Woodstock was burglarized.

Three suspects entered the house by smashing a window on the first floor.

Once inside, the suspects tripped the alarm, quickly stole expensive jewelry, and then fled.

Gates Mills police say that about 30 minutes after this burglary, Moreland Hills had two similar burglaries.

The same three suspects are believed to have committed the burglaries in Moreland Hills, according to Gates Mills Police Chief Gregg Minichello.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Gates Mills Detective Sergeant Michael Day at (440)423-1582.