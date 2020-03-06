Gates Mills police help rescue deaf dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GATES MILLS, Ohio (WJW) -- A Gates Mills police officer spent hours in the pouring rain Tuesday to help rescue a 14-year-old dog that went missing.

“My daughter was visiting us and Wiley is old and deaf," said Debbie Bass of Gates Mills. She said the dog has been at her home numerous times.

On Tuesday, however, Wiley was let outside in the backyard and then ended up missing.

“We spent over an hour looking for him and couldn’t find him,” explained Allegra Sanders, Wiley’s owner. “So we called police for help.”

Bass worried the dog went down a steep hill that’s in her backyard.

“I would be reticent maybe to call another police department but our police department, I know they are very dialed in to the community needs,” Bass said.

Gates Mills Chief Gregg Minichello said the community and the police department is made up largely of animal lovers.

“We know pets are family members and we are going to do what we can to help,” Minichello said.

Sgt. Randy Savage responded to the call and helped search for more than an hour. He then got pulled to go another call.

“When I finished up that call I went back,” Savage said.

He continued to search and then he finally heard the dog barking.

“I went up the stream, it was like a rock bed stream,” Savage explained. “The dog blended in pretty well but I eventually found him.”

Wiley was wet and shivering but OK.

On Friday, Wiley and his family stopped at the Gates Mills Police Department to say thank you.

“Sgt. Savage went about and beyond,” Sanders said. “He knew how important it was, he saved a family member.”