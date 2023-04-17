[Editor’s Note: The video above is from a recent report discussing why gas prices are soaring.]

(WJW) — If you’re tired of feeling the pain at the pump — you’re not alone.

Sheetz is helping its customer fill up for less by reducing the cost of some of its gasoline to just $1.85/per gallon. That’s about half of the current national average of $3.67, according to AAA.

But, the deal is only good through midnight on April 30, 2023, and only applies to E85 Fuel.

So, what is E85 Fuel, and does your vehicle accept that type of gasoline?

E85 can only be used in “flexible fuel vehicles” designed to run on gasoline, or gasoline-ethanol blends of up to 85% ethanol (E85).

According to a Sheetz press release, “This grade contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is a cleaner burning fuel than other fuel grades. Because of its high octane and clean burning, the summer blend of E85 is a popular low-cost alternative to racing fuel for many sports vehicles with compatible engines.”

To find out if your vehicle accepts E85 fuel, click here.

To find a Sheetz near you that sells E85 download the Sheetz app or visit their website.