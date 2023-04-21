MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) – A lucky winner bought the $252.6 million Powerball jackpot ticket at a Macedonia gas station, and now the gas station is able to give back to the community!

The Get Go gas station, located at 265 East Highland Road in Macedonia, was given a $100k check Friday morning for selling the jackpot-winning ticket in the April 19 Powerball drawing.

The money from the $100k check will now be given to employees and a donation will be made to the Akron Food Bank.

According to lottery officials, the cash-out payment for the jackpot ticket is $134.7 million and the drawing was held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday night.

It was the only jackpot-winning ticket sold and is Ohio’s fourth Powerball jackpot winner since joining the game on April 16, 2010, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers were: 4-11-21-38-64; Powerball: 11. Power Play: 3x.

Officials say the winner used the auto-pick feature to choose their winning numbers. They now have 180 days to claim their prize.

This came just one day after a Mega Millions ticket that paid out $1 million was sold at a Berea convenience store.