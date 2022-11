CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The canopy at a Cleveland Heights gas station crashed onto the ground early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Shell gas station at Monticello Boulevard and Noble Road.

Shell gas station canopy in Cleveland Heights crashes to ground (WJW)

The cause has not been confirmed.

The FOX 8 weather team is forecasting wind gusts that could reach 30-40 mph on Wednesday.

The gas station was closed when the canopy fell. There is no word on any injuries.

Traffic is not impacted at this time.