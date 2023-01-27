(WJW) – About 30,000 gas ranges have been recalled due to a potential risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the oven compartment of ZLINE 30-inch, 36-inch and 48-inch RG gas ranges can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide, which can lead to injury or death.

The Commission says it has received 44 reports of carbon monoxide emission. Three of those customers needed medical attention.

The recalled gas ranges have model numbers RG48, RGS-48 and RGB-48. Previously recalled gas ranges have model numbers RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36 and RGB-36.

They were sold nationwide between February 2019 and December 2022 from Best Buy, Lowe’s, The Home Depot, The Range Hood Store and several online sources. Find them all here.

Anyone who purchased one of these recalled products should stop using the oven compartment immediately and contact ZLINE for a free in-home repair.

Read more about the recall here.