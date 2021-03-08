Gas pump prices just keep jumping in Northeast Ohio, AAA reports

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Gasoline prices are still on the rise in Northeast Ohio, a recent AAA East Central report revealed.
Drivers in Northeast Ohio will notice prices up by an average of 11 cents more than last week, at $2.759 per gallon, the report said. This is about 60 cents higher on average than prices were at the start of 2021. One year ago average gas prices were reportedly $2.217.
Here’s a look at the average price of various Ohio towns and cities this week, according to AAA:
- $2.798 Alliance
- $2.776 Ashland
- $2.770 Ashtabula
- $2.801 Aurora
- $2.794 Chesterland
- $2.723 Cleveland
- $2.738 Elyria
- $2.777 Independence
- $2.688 Lorain
- $2.754 Lyndhurst
- $2.778 Massillon
- $2.772 Mentor
- $2.704 New Philadelphia
- $2.787 Niles
- $2.701 Norwalk
- $2.776 Oberlin
- $2.747 Parma
- $2.789 Ravenna
- $2.794 Solon
- $2.723 Willard
- $2.742 Youngstown
And Ohio is not alone in feeling the price gouge at the pump, every single state has seen a double-digit increase since February, AAA reported. According to the company, the average gas price across the country this week is $2.77.
Gas is reportedly going up thanks to a combination of crude oil prices skyrocketing and not as many refineries being up and running.