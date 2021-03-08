Gas pump prices just keep jumping in Northeast Ohio, AAA reports

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Gasoline prices are still on the rise in Northeast Ohio, a recent AAA East Central report revealed.

Drivers in Northeast Ohio will notice prices up by an average of 11 cents more than last week, at $2.759 per gallon, the report said. This is about 60 cents higher on average than prices were at the start of 2021. One year ago average gas prices were reportedly $2.217.

Here’s a look at the average price of various Ohio towns and cities this week, according to AAA:

$2.798 Alliance

$2.776 Ashland

$2.770 Ashtabula

$2.801 Aurora

$2.794 Chesterland

$2.723 Cleveland

$2.738 Elyria

$2.777 Independence

$2.688 Lorain

$2.754 Lyndhurst

$2.778 Massillon

$2.772 Mentor

$2.704 New Philadelphia

$2.787 Niles

$2.701 Norwalk

$2.776 Oberlin

$2.747 Parma

$2.789 Ravenna

$2.794 Solon

$2.723 Willard

$2.742 Youngstown

And Ohio is not alone in feeling the price gouge at the pump, every single state has seen a double-digit increase since February, AAA reported. According to the company, the average gas price across the country this week is $2.77.

Gas is reportedly going up thanks to a combination of crude oil prices skyrocketing and not as many refineries being up and running.