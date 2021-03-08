Gas pump prices just keep jumping in Northeast Ohio, AAA reports

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Gasoline prices are still on the rise in Northeast Ohio, a recent AAA East Central report revealed.

Drivers in Northeast Ohio will notice prices up by an average of 11 cents more than last week, at $2.759 per gallon, the report said. This is about 60 cents higher on average than prices were at the start of 2021. One year ago average gas prices were reportedly $2.217.

Here’s a look at the average price of various Ohio towns and cities this week, according to AAA:

  • $2.798        Alliance
  • $2.776        Ashland
  • $2.770        Ashtabula
  • $2.801        Aurora
  • $2.794        Chesterland
  • $2.723        Cleveland
  • $2.738        Elyria
  • $2.777        Independence
  • $2.688        Lorain
  • $2.754        Lyndhurst
  • $2.778        Massillon
  • $2.772        Mentor
  • $2.704        New Philadelphia
  • $2.787        Niles
  • $2.701        Norwalk
  • $2.776        Oberlin
  • $2.747        Parma
  • $2.789        Ravenna
  • $2.794        Solon
  • $2.723        Willard
  • $2.742        Youngstown

And Ohio is not alone in feeling the price gouge at the pump, every single state has seen a double-digit increase since February, AAA reported. According to the company, the average gas price across the country this week is $2.77.

Gas is reportedly going up thanks to a combination of crude oil prices skyrocketing and not as many refineries being up and running.

