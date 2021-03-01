Gas prices up 27 cents in 5 weeks; two key reasons experts say are behind the increase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has jumped 27 cents in 5 weeks.

It’s been steadily climbing in 2021 but rose 7.5 cents over the last week.

GasBuddy cites extreme weather in Texas shutting down refining capacity.

The national average of a gallon of gas is currently $2.72, according to AAA.

Ohio is seeing close to that with an average of $2.70 a gallon.

The national average price of diesel has jumped 9.2 cents in the last week and stands at $2.93 per gallon.

According to CNN Business, investors believe the pandemic will soon be under control, and what will follow is a surge in road trips, cruises, and flights.