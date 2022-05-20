(WJW) – The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has gone up 10 cents since Monday to $4.59.

The average price has continued to break all-time records.

On Tuesday, May 10, the national average broke a record of $4.37 a gallon.

It’s already more than 20 cents higher.

AAA says gasoline demand has continued to rise.

They say that combined with supply issues and volatile crude oil prices, pump prices will likely keep rising.

In Ohio, the average price of gas is $4.46.

The lowest average in Northeast Ohio is in Lorain County at $4.44, but most prices in the area are topping out above the state average.