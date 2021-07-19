Gas prices jump to over $3 in Ohio; National average still climbing

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohioans are paying over 3 bucks per gallon this week. That’s 12 cents higher from last week.
The average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is at $3.087 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
A year ago during the week of July 20 it was nearly a dollar less at $2.104.
East Central AAA says since Memorial Day weekend, the national gas price average has increased 13 cents to $3.17. That is 98 cents more than a year ago, but 41 cents cheaper than this time in July 2014, when the national average was last above $3/gallon.
Here are gas prices in your area:
- $3.092 Alliance
- $3.147 Ashland
- $3.060 Ashtabula
- $3.089 Aurora
- $3.095 Chesterland
- $3.055 Cleveland
- $3.051 Elyria
- $3.060 Independence
- $3.009 Lorain
- $3.062 Lyndhurst
- $3.082 Massillon
- $3.075 Mentor
- $3.090 New Philadelphia
- $3.186 Niles
- $3.186 Norwalk
- $3.162 Oberlin
- $3.028 Parma
- $3.077 Ravenna
- $3.097 Solon
- $3.195 Willard
- $3.047 Youngstown
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide here.