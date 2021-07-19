Gas prices jump to over $3 in Ohio; National average still climbing

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohioans are paying over 3 bucks per gallon this week. That’s 12 cents higher from last week.

The average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is at $3.087 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

A year ago during the week of July 20 it was nearly a dollar less at $2.104.

East Central AAA says since Memorial Day weekend, the national gas price average has increased 13 cents to $3.17. That is 98 cents more than a year ago, but 41 cents cheaper than this time in July 2014, when the national average was last above $3/gallon.

Here are gas prices in your area:

  • $3.092        Alliance
  • $3.147        Ashland
  • $3.060        Ashtabula
  • $3.089        Aurora
  • $3.095        Chesterland
  • $3.055        Cleveland
  • $3.051        Elyria
  • $3.060        Independence
  • $3.009        Lorain
  • $3.062        Lyndhurst
  • $3.082        Massillon
  • $3.075        Mentor
  • $3.090        New Philadelphia
  • $3.186        Niles
  • $3.186        Norwalk
  • $3.162        Oberlin
  • $3.028        Parma
  • $3.077        Ravenna
  • $3.097        Solon
  • $3.195        Willard
  • $3.047        Youngstown

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide here.

