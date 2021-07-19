Gas prices jump to over $3 in Ohio; National average still climbing

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohioans are paying over 3 bucks per gallon this week. That’s 12 cents higher from last week.

The average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is at $3.087 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

A year ago during the week of July 20 it was nearly a dollar less at $2.104.

East Central AAA says since Memorial Day weekend, the national gas price average has increased 13 cents to $3.17. That is 98 cents more than a year ago, but 41 cents cheaper than this time in July 2014, when the national average was last above $3/gallon.

Here are gas prices in your area:

$3.092 Alliance

$3.147 Ashland

$3.060 Ashtabula

$3.089 Aurora

$3.095 Chesterland

$3.055 Cleveland

$3.051 Elyria

$3.060 Independence

$3.009 Lorain

$3.062 Lyndhurst

$3.082 Massillon

$3.075 Mentor

$3.090 New Philadelphia

$3.186 Niles

$3.186 Norwalk

$3.162 Oberlin

$3.028 Parma

$3.077 Ravenna

$3.097 Solon

$3.195 Willard

$3.047 Youngstown

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide here.