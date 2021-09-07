Gas prices jump in Ohio following holiday weekend and Ida

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Typically, the demand for gas starts to fall in September, and so do gas prices, when summer road trips come to an end and kids head back to school.

But following Labor Day weekend and the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the national gas price average is steady at $3.18, which is 3 cents more expensive on the week.

Locally, the average price for gas across Northeast Ohio jumped to 14 cents higher this week at $3.044 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Here’s a list of gas prices in your town:

  • $3.046        Alliance
  • $3.073        Ashland
  • $3.018        Ashtabula
  • $3.099        Aurora
  • $3.095        Chesterland
  • $3.025        Cleveland
  • $2.991        Elyria
  • $2.988        Independence
  • $2.961        Lorain
  • $3.004        Lyndhurst
  • $3.042        Massillon
  • $3.024        Mentor
  • $3.061        New Philadelphia
  • $3.082        Niles
  • $3.082        Norwalk
  • $3.070        Oberlin
  • $3.020        Parma
  • $3.057        Ravenna
  • $3.091        Solon
  • $3.076        Willard
  • $3.014        Youngstown

AAA says Ida took about 13 percent of U.S. refinery capacity offline and while there are no firm re-start dates, refineries are expected to be back online this month.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide here.

