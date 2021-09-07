Gas prices jump in Ohio following holiday weekend and Ida

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Typically, the demand for gas starts to fall in September, and so do gas prices, when summer road trips come to an end and kids head back to school.

But following Labor Day weekend and the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the national gas price average is steady at $3.18, which is 3 cents more expensive on the week.

Locally, the average price for gas across Northeast Ohio jumped to 14 cents higher this week at $3.044 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Here’s a list of gas prices in your town:

$3.046 Alliance

$3.073 Ashland

$3.018 Ashtabula

$3.099 Aurora

$3.095 Chesterland

$3.025 Cleveland

$2.991 Elyria

$2.988 Independence

$2.961 Lorain

$3.004 Lyndhurst

$3.042 Massillon

$3.024 Mentor

$3.061 New Philadelphia

$3.082 Niles

$3.082 Norwalk

$3.070 Oberlin

$3.020 Parma

$3.057 Ravenna

$3.091 Solon

$3.076 Willard

$3.014 Youngstown

AAA says Ida took about 13 percent of U.S. refinery capacity offline and while there are no firm re-start dates, refineries are expected to be back online this month.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide here.